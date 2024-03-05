Active Stocks
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 153.10 -1.32%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 353.80 3.50%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,137.00 0.57%
  1. Larsen & Toubro share price
  2. 3,643.95 -0.28%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 294.45 2.63%
NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel Stock Slides in Today's Trading

NMDC Steel stock price went down today, 05 Mar 2024, by -3.51 %. The stock closed at 63.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 61.32 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NMDC Steel opened at 63.87 and closed at 63.55. The stock reached a high of 64.58 and a low of 61.05. The market capitalization stood at 60.27 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was 73.67 and the 52-week low was 29.77. The BSE volume for NMDC Steel was 2,077,634 shares traded.

NMDC Steel share price Today :NMDC Steel trading at ₹61.32, down -3.51% from yesterday's ₹63.55

The current data of NMDC Steel stock shows that the price is 61.32 with a percent change of -3.51 and a net change of -2.23. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

NMDC Steel share price Live :NMDC Steel closed at ₹63.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, NMDC Steel on the BSE had a volume of 2,077,634 shares with a closing price of 63.55.

