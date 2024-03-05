NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel Stock Slides in Today's Trading

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NMDC Steel opened at ₹63.87 and closed at ₹63.55. The stock reached a high of ₹64.58 and a low of ₹61.05. The market capitalization stood at 60.27 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹73.67 and the 52-week low was ₹29.77. The BSE volume for NMDC Steel was 2,077,634 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of NMDC Steel stock shows that the price is ₹61.32 with a percent change of -3.51 and a net change of -2.23. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, NMDC Steel on the BSE had a volume of 2,077,634 shares with a closing price of ₹63.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!