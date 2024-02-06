NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel Sees Upward Trend in Trading Today

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NMDC Steel opened at ₹71.86 and closed at ₹70.47. The stock reached a high of ₹73.67 and a low of ₹69.44. The market capitalization of NMDC Steel is ₹69.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹73.28 and the 52-week low is ₹29.05. On the BSE, a total of 1,783,820 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.