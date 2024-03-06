Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Volatility

1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2024, 09:49 AM IST
Livemint

NMDC Steel stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -1.81 %. The stock closed at 60.06 per share. The stock is currently trading at 58.97 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Steel Stock Price TodayPremium
NMDC Steel Stock Price Today

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NMDC Steel opened at 61.49 and closed at 61.32. The stock reached a high of 61.85 and a low of 59.76. The market cap stood at 59.03 crore, with a 52-week high of 73.67 and a 52-week low of 29.77. The BSE volume for NMDC Steel was 1,313,050 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:49:56 AM IST

NMDC Steel share price update :NMDC Steel trading at ₹58.97, down -1.81% from yesterday's ₹60.06

The current data of NMDC Steel stock shows that the price is at 58.97 with a percent change of -1.81 and a net change of -1.09. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 09:38:18 AM IST

NMDC Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.69%
3 Months27.03%
6 Months4.07%
YTD16.93%
1 Year56.92%
06 Mar 2024, 09:12:03 AM IST

NMDC Steel share price Today :NMDC Steel trading at ₹60.06, up 0% from yesterday's ₹60.06

NMDC Steel stock is currently priced at 60.06 with no net change and a percent change of 0. This indicates that the stock has remained stable and there has been no significant movement in its price.

06 Mar 2024, 08:06:55 AM IST

NMDC Steel share price Live :NMDC Steel closed at ₹61.32 on last trading day

On the last day, NMDC Steel on BSE had a volume of 1,313,050 shares with a closing price of 61.32.

