NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Volatility

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NMDC Steel opened at ₹61.49 and closed at ₹61.32. The stock reached a high of ₹61.85 and a low of ₹59.76. The market cap stood at ₹59.03 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹73.67 and a 52-week low of ₹29.77. The BSE volume for NMDC Steel was 1,313,050 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of NMDC Steel stock shows that the price is at ₹58.97 with a percent change of -1.81 and a net change of -1.09. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.69%
|3 Months
|27.03%
|6 Months
|4.07%
|YTD
|16.93%
|1 Year
|56.92%
NMDC Steel stock is currently priced at ₹60.06 with no net change and a percent change of 0. This indicates that the stock has remained stable and there has been no significant movement in its price.
On the last day, NMDC Steel on BSE had a volume of 1,313,050 shares with a closing price of ₹61.32.
