NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NMDC Steel stock price went up today, 07 Feb 2024, by 1.12 %. The stock closed at 69.36 per share. The stock is currently trading at 70.14 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Steel Stock Price Today

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, NMDC Steel opened at 71.2 and closed at 70.69. The stock reached a high of 71.2 and a low of 66.81 during the day. The market capitalization of NMDC Steel is 68.17 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 73.67 and 29.05 respectively. The BSE volume for NMDC Steel was 3,328,437 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:37 AM IST NMDC Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.4%
3 Months49.62%
6 Months46.77%
YTD34.92%
1 Year-99999.99%
07 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST NMDC Steel share price Today :NMDC Steel trading at ₹70.14, up 1.12% from yesterday's ₹69.36

NMDC Steel stock is currently priced at 70.14, representing a percent change of 1.12 and a net change of 0.78.

07 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST NMDC Steel share price Live :NMDC Steel closed at ₹70.69 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, NMDC Steel had a BSE volume of 3,328,437 shares. The closing price for the stock was 70.69.

