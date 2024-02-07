NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel sees gains in trading today

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, NMDC Steel opened at ₹71.2 and closed at ₹70.69. The stock reached a high of ₹71.2 and a low of ₹66.81 during the day. The market capitalization of NMDC Steel is ₹68.17 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹73.67 and ₹29.05 respectively. The BSE volume for NMDC Steel was 3,328,437 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.4%
|3 Months
|49.62%
|6 Months
|46.77%
|YTD
|34.92%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
NMDC Steel stock is currently priced at ₹70.14, representing a percent change of 1.12 and a net change of 0.78.
