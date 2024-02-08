Hello User
NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel Gains Ground in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NMDC Steel stock price went up today, 08 Feb 2024, by 0.12 %. The stock closed at 69.36 per share. The stock is currently trading at 69.44 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Steel Stock Price Today

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NMDC Steel had an open price of 70.14 and a close price of 69.36. The stock reached a high of 72.29 and a low of 69 during the day. The market capitalization of NMDC Steel is 68.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 73.67 and the 52-week low is 29.05. The BSE volume for NMDC Steel was 1,847,411 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:12 AM IST NMDC Steel share price Today :NMDC Steel trading at ₹69.44, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹69.36

The current data for NMDC Steel stock shows that the price is 69.44 with a percent change of 0.12 and a net change of 0.08. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.12% or 0.08 points.

08 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST NMDC Steel share price Live :NMDC Steel closed at ₹69.36 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NMDC Steel on the BSE, there were 1,847,411 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 69.36.

