NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel Stock Plummets in Trading Today

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, NMDC Steel opened at ₹51.47 and closed at ₹51.02. The stock's high for the day was ₹52.15, while the low was ₹50.51. The market capitalization of NMDC Steel is ₹14,937.3 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹59.8, and the 52-week low is ₹29.05. On the BSE, a total of 587,328 shares were traded for NMDC Steel.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.