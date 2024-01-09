Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel Shares on the Rise

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:16 AM IST
Livemint

NMDC Steel stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 0.84 %. The stock closed at 49.88 per share. The stock is currently trading at 50.3 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Steel Stock Price Today

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, NMDC Steel opened at 51.67 and closed at 50.97. The stock reached a high of 51.67 and a low of 49.55 during the day. The market capitalization of NMDC Steel is 14,617.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 59.8 and the 52-week low is 29.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,001,804 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 10:16 AM IST NMDC Steel share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for NMDC Steel stock is 50.08 and the high price is 50.8.

09 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST NMDC Steel share price update :NMDC Steel trading at ₹50.3, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹49.88

The current stock price of NMDC Steel is 50.3. It has experienced a 0.84 percent change, with a net change of 0.42.

09 Jan 2024, 09:38 AM IST NMDC Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.73%
3 Months-11.21%
6 Months14.19%
YTD-2.92%
1 Year-99999.99%
09 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM IST NMDC Steel share price Today :NMDC Steel trading at ₹49.88, down -2.14% from yesterday's ₹50.97

The current data for NMDC Steel stock shows that the price is 49.88 per share. There has been a percent change of -2.14, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.09, suggesting a decrease of 1.09 per share. Overall, the data indicates a decline in the stock price of NMDC Steel.

09 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST NMDC Steel share price Live :NMDC Steel closed at ₹50.97 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NMDC Steel on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,001,804. The closing price for the shares was 50.97.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.