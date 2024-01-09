NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel Shares on the Rise

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, NMDC Steel opened at ₹51.67 and closed at ₹50.97. The stock reached a high of ₹51.67 and a low of ₹49.55 during the day. The market capitalization of NMDC Steel is ₹14,617.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹59.8 and the 52-week low is ₹29.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,001,804 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's low price for NMDC Steel stock is ₹50.08 and the high price is ₹50.8.
The current stock price of NMDC Steel is ₹50.3. It has experienced a 0.84 percent change, with a net change of 0.42.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.73%
|3 Months
|-11.21%
|6 Months
|14.19%
|YTD
|-2.92%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current data for NMDC Steel stock shows that the price is ₹49.88 per share. There has been a percent change of -2.14, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.09, suggesting a decrease of ₹1.09 per share. Overall, the data indicates a decline in the stock price of NMDC Steel.
On the last day of trading for NMDC Steel on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,001,804. The closing price for the shares was ₹50.97.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!