NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel Shares on the Rise

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, NMDC Steel opened at ₹51.67 and closed at ₹50.97. The stock reached a high of ₹51.67 and a low of ₹49.55 during the day. The market capitalization of NMDC Steel is ₹14,617.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹59.8 and the 52-week low is ₹29.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,001,804 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.