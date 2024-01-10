Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

NMDC Steel stock price went down today, 10 Jan 2024, by -0.06 %. The stock closed at 49.88 per share. The stock is currently trading at 49.85 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Steel Stock Price Today

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, NMDC Steel opened at 50.08 and closed at 49.88. The highest price reached during the day was 50.8, while the lowest price was 49.51. The market capitalization of NMDC Steel is 14,609.07 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 59.8, and the 52-week low is 29.05. The BSE volume for NMDC Steel was 436,467 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST NMDC Steel share price Today :NMDC Steel trading at ₹49.85, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹49.88

Based on the current data, the NMDC Steel stock is priced at 49.85 with a percent change of -0.06 and a net change of -0.03. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

10 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST NMDC Steel share price Live :NMDC Steel closed at ₹49.88 on last trading day

According to the data provided, on the last day of NMDC Steel trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 436,467. The closing price for the day was 49.88.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.