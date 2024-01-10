NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, NMDC Steel opened at ₹50.08 and closed at ₹49.88. The highest price reached during the day was ₹50.8, while the lowest price was ₹49.51. The market capitalization of NMDC Steel is ₹14,609.07 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹59.8, and the 52-week low is ₹29.05. The BSE volume for NMDC Steel was 436,467 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the NMDC Steel stock is priced at ₹49.85 with a percent change of -0.06 and a net change of -0.03. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
According to the data provided, on the last day of NMDC Steel trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 436,467. The closing price for the day was ₹49.88.
