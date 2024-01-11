NMDC Steel Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NMDC Steel opened at ₹49.72 and closed at ₹49.85. The stock had a high of ₹50.1 and a low of ₹48.22. The market capitalization of NMDC Steel is ₹14,254.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹59.8 and the 52-week low is ₹29.05. The BSE volume for NMDC Steel was 1,308,789 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST
NMDC Steel share price Live :NMDC Steel closed at ₹49.85 on last trading day
