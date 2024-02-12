Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel Stock Plummets

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NMDC Steel stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2024, by -3.71 %. The stock closed at 66.49 per share. The stock is currently trading at 64.02 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Steel Stock Price Today

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, NMDC Steel opened at 69.26 and closed at 69.11. The stock had a high of 69.44 and a low of 63.39. The market capitalization of NMDC Steel is 65.35 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was 73.67 and the lowest price was 29.05. The BSE volume for NMDC Steel was 803,518 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:45 AM IST NMDC Steel share price update :NMDC Steel trading at ₹64.02, down -3.71% from yesterday's ₹66.49

The current data for NMDC Steel stock shows that the price is 64.02. There has been a percent change of -3.71, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.47, which represents the amount by which the price has decreased.

12 Feb 2024, 09:36 AM IST NMDC Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.06%
3 Months49.45%
6 Months44.16%
YTD29.57%
1 Year-99999.99%
12 Feb 2024, 09:14 AM IST NMDC Steel share price Today :NMDC Steel trading at ₹66.61, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹66.49

The current data for NMDC Steel stock shows that the stock price is 66.61, with a percent change of 0.18 and a net change of 0.12. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.18% from its previous value, with a net increase of 0.12.

12 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST NMDC Steel share price Live :NMDC Steel closed at ₹69.11 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, NMDC Steel had a BSE volume of 803,518 shares. The closing price for the stock was 69.11.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!