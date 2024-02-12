NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel Stock Plummets

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, NMDC Steel opened at ₹69.26 and closed at ₹69.11. The stock had a high of ₹69.44 and a low of ₹63.39. The market capitalization of NMDC Steel is ₹65.35 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was ₹73.67 and the lowest price was ₹29.05. The BSE volume for NMDC Steel was 803,518 shares.
The current data for NMDC Steel stock shows that the price is ₹64.02. There has been a percent change of -3.71, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.47.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.06%
|3 Months
|49.45%
|6 Months
|44.16%
|YTD
|29.57%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current data for NMDC Steel stock shows that the stock price is ₹66.61, with a percent change of 0.18 and a net change of 0.12.
On the last day of trading, NMDC Steel had a BSE volume of 803,518 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹69.11.
