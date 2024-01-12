Hello User
NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel Stock Soars on Strong Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NMDC Steel stock price went up today, 12 Jan 2024, by 3.36 %. The stock closed at 49.16 per share. The stock is currently trading at 50.81 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Steel Stock Price Today

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, NMDC Steel opened at 48.97 and closed at 48.64. The stock had a high of 49.5 and a low of 48.91. Its market capitalization is 14,406.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 59.8 and the 52-week low is 29.05. On the BSE, a total of 313,820 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:20 AM IST NMDC Steel share price Today :NMDC Steel trading at ₹50.81, up 3.36% from yesterday's ₹49.16

NMDC Steel stock is currently trading at a price of 50.81. There has been a 3.36% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 1.65.

12 Jan 2024, 10:12 AM IST NMDC Steel share price live: Today's Price range

NMDC Steel stock had a low price of 49.06 and a high price of 51 on the current day.

12 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST NMDC Steel share price update :NMDC Steel trading at ₹49.69, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹49.16

As of the current data, the NMDC Steel stock price is 49.69, with a 1.08 percent increase and a net change of 0.53.

12 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST NMDC Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.72%
3 Months-12.57%
6 Months12.21%
YTD-4.38%
1 Year-99999.99%
12 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST NMDC Steel share price Today :NMDC Steel trading at ₹49.16, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹48.64

The NMDC Steel stock is currently priced at 49.16, with a net change of 0.52 and a percent change of 1.07. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

12 Jan 2024, 08:16 AM IST NMDC Steel share price Live :NMDC Steel closed at ₹48.64 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NMDC Steel on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 313,820. The closing price for the stock was 48.64.

