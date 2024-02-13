Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NMDC Steel stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -0.48 %. The stock closed at 58.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 58.02 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Steel Stock Price Today

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, NMDC Steel opened at 66.61 and closed at 66.49. The stock's high for the day was 66.95, while the low was 57. The market capitalization of NMDC Steel is 57.3 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 73.67 and the 52-week low is 29.05. The BSE volume for NMDC Steel was 1,823,081 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:20 AM IST NMDC Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of NMDC Steel stock was 57.37 and the high price was 60.33.

13 Feb 2024, 09:54 AM IST NMDC Steel share price update :NMDC Steel trading at ₹58.02, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹58.3

The current stock price of NMDC Steel is 58.02 with a percent change of -0.48 and a net change of -0.28. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

13 Feb 2024, 09:30 AM IST NMDC Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-17.83%
3 Months25.09%
6 Months24.04%
YTD12.94%
1 Year-99999.99%
13 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST NMDC Steel share price Today :NMDC Steel trading at ₹58.3, down -12.32% from yesterday's ₹66.49

The current data for NMDC Steel stock shows that the price is 58.3, with a percent change of -12.32 and a net change of -8.19. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant decrease in value. Investors who hold NMDC Steel stock may have incurred losses as a result of this decline. It is important for investors to monitor the stock's performance and consider their investment strategy accordingly.

13 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST NMDC Steel share price Live :NMDC Steel closed at ₹66.49 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NMDC Steel on BSE, a total of 1,823,081 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 66.49.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!