NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, NMDC Steel opened at ₹66.61 and closed at ₹66.49. The stock's high for the day was ₹66.95, while the low was ₹57. The market capitalization of NMDC Steel is ₹57.3 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹73.67 and the 52-week low is ₹29.05. The BSE volume for NMDC Steel was 1,823,081 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.