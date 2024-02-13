NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, NMDC Steel opened at ₹66.61 and closed at ₹66.49. The stock's high for the day was ₹66.95, while the low was ₹57. The market capitalization of NMDC Steel is ₹57.3 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹73.67 and the 52-week low is ₹29.05. The BSE volume for NMDC Steel was 1,823,081 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, the low price of NMDC Steel stock was ₹57.37 and the high price was ₹60.33.
The current stock price of NMDC Steel is ₹58.02 with a percent change of -0.48 and a net change of -0.28. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-17.83%
|3 Months
|25.09%
|6 Months
|24.04%
|YTD
|12.94%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current data for NMDC Steel stock shows that the price is ₹58.3, with a percent change of -12.32 and a net change of -8.19. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant decrease in value.
On the last day of trading for NMDC Steel on BSE, a total of 1,823,081 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹66.49.
