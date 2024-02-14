Hello User
NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel Stock Plummets on Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:42 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NMDC Steel stock price went down today, 14 Feb 2024, by -2.46 %. The stock closed at 59.72 per share. The stock is currently trading at 58.25 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Steel Stock Price Today

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the opening price of NMDC Steel was 58.53, while the closing price was 58.3. The stock reached a high of 60.6 during the day and a low of 57.37. The market capitalization of NMDC Steel is currently 58.69 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 73.67 and the 52-week low is 29.05. The BSE volume for NMDC Steel was 1,984,484 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 09:42 AM IST NMDC Steel share price update :NMDC Steel trading at ₹58.25, down -2.46% from yesterday's ₹59.72

The current price of NMDC Steel stock is 58.25, with a percent change of -2.46 and a net change of -1.47. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 2.46% or 1.47.

14 Feb 2024, 09:34 AM IST NMDC Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-14.42%
3 Months27.02%
6 Months26.82%
YTD15.47%
1 Year-99999.99%
14 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST NMDC Steel share price Today :NMDC Steel trading at ₹59.72, up 2.44% from yesterday's ₹58.3

The current data of NMDC Steel stock shows that the price is 59.72, with a percent change of 2.44 and a net change of 1.42. This indicates that the stock's price has increased by 2.44% or 1.42.

14 Feb 2024, 08:13 AM IST NMDC Steel share price Live :NMDC Steel closed at ₹58.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of NMDC Steel on the BSE was 1,984,484 shares. The closing price for the stock was 58.3.

