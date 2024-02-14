NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel Stock Plummets on Market Turmoil

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the opening price of NMDC Steel was ₹58.53, while the closing price was ₹58.3. The stock reached a high of ₹60.6 during the day and a low of ₹57.37. The market capitalization of NMDC Steel is currently ₹58.69 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹73.67 and the 52-week low is ₹29.05. The BSE volume for NMDC Steel was 1,984,484 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of NMDC Steel stock is ₹58.25, with a percent change of -2.46 and a net change of -1.47. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 2.46% or ₹1.47.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-14.42%
|3 Months
|27.02%
|6 Months
|26.82%
|YTD
|15.47%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current data of NMDC Steel stock shows that the price is ₹59.72, with a percent change of 2.44 and a net change of 1.42. This indicates that the stock's price has increased by 2.44% or ₹1.42.
On the last day of trading, the volume of NMDC Steel on the BSE was 1,984,484 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹58.3.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!