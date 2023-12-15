NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel Stock Sees Upward Trend

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, NMDC Steel's stock opened at ₹47.69 and closed at ₹47.09. The stock had a high of ₹50.75 and a low of ₹47.5. The market capitalization of NMDC Steel is ₹14,462.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹59.8 and the 52-week low is ₹29.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,097,766 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the NMDC Steel stock has a price of ₹50.81. There has been a percent change of 2.96, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 1.46, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.64%
|3 Months
|-14.56%
|6 Months
|11.79%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
Based on the current data, the NMDC Steel stock has a price of ₹49.35. There has been a 4.8% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 2.26.
On the last day of trading, NMDC Steel had a volume of 3,097,766 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹47.09.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!