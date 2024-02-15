Hello User
NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NMDC Steel stock price went down today, 15 Feb 2024, by -1.27 %. The stock closed at 59.72 per share. The stock is currently trading at 58.96 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Steel Stock Price Today

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, NMDC Steel opened at 58.53 and closed at 59.72. The stock had a high of 60.56 and a low of 57.6. The market capitalization of NMDC Steel is 57.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 73.67 and the 52-week low is 29.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,333,324 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST NMDC Steel share price Today :NMDC Steel trading at ₹58.96, down -1.27% from yesterday's ₹59.72

The current data shows that the NMDC Steel stock price is 58.96, with a percent change of -1.27 and a net change of -0.76. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.27% and the value has dropped by 0.76.

15 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST NMDC Steel share price Live :NMDC Steel closed at ₹59.72 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, NMDC Steel had a BSE volume of 1,333,324 shares. The closing price for the day was 59.72.

