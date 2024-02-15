NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel Stock Plummets in Trading Today

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, NMDC Steel opened at ₹58.53 and closed at ₹59.72. The stock had a high of ₹60.56 and a low of ₹57.6. The market capitalization of NMDC Steel is ₹57.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹73.67 and the 52-week low is ₹29.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,333,324 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the NMDC Steel stock price is ₹58.96, with a percent change of -1.27 and a net change of -0.76. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.27% and the value has dropped by 0.76.
