NMDC Steel Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NMDC Steel stock price went up today, 15 Nov 2023, by 2.19 %. The stock closed at 41.57 per share. The stock is currently trading at 42.48 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Steel

On the last day of trading, NMDC Steel opened at 42.09 and closed at 41.57. The highest price during the day was 42.89, while the lowest price was 40.96. The market capitalization of NMDC Steel is currently 12,449.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 59.8, and the 52-week low is 29.05. The BSE volume for NMDC Steel was 556,242 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

