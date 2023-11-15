NMDC Steel Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, NMDC Steel opened at ₹42.09 and closed at ₹41.57. The highest price during the day was ₹42.89, while the lowest price was ₹40.96. The market capitalization of NMDC Steel is currently ₹12,449.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹59.8, and the 52-week low is ₹29.05. The BSE volume for NMDC Steel was 556,242 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.