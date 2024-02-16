Hello User
NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel's Stock Soars in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NMDC Steel stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 11.36 %. The stock closed at 58.96 per share. The stock is currently trading at 65.66 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Steel Stock Price Today

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NMDC Steel opened at a price of 59.08 and closed at 58.96. The stock had a high of 69.59 and a low of 57.6. The market capitalization of NMDC Steel is currently 64.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 73.67 and the 52-week low is 29.05. On the BSE, a total of 3,997,940 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST NMDC Steel share price Today :NMDC Steel trading at ₹65.66, up 11.36% from yesterday's ₹58.96

The current data shows that the price of NMDC Steel stock is 65.66. There has been a 11.36 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 6.7.

16 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST NMDC Steel share price Live :NMDC Steel closed at ₹58.96 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NMDC Steel on the BSE, there were 3,997,940 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 58.96.

