NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel sees gains in trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NMDC Steel stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 0.38 %. The stock closed at 50.11 per share. The stock is currently trading at 50.3 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Steel Stock Price Today

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : NMDC Steel's stock opened at 50.49 and closed at 50.06 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was 51.07 and the low was 49.94. The market capitalization of NMDC Steel is 14,685.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 59.8 and the 52-week low is 29.05. The stock had a trading volume of 715,326 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:45 AM IST NMDC Steel share price update :NMDC Steel trading at ₹50.3, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹50.11

The current data for NMDC Steel stock shows that the stock price is 50.3, which represents a 0.38 percent change. The net change is 0.19.

16 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST NMDC Steel share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:16 AM IST NMDC Steel share price Today :NMDC Steel trading at ₹50.47, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹50.11

As of the current data, the stock price of NMDC Steel is 50.47. There has been a 0.72% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.36.

16 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST NMDC Steel share price Live :NMDC Steel closed at ₹50.06 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for NMDC Steel was 715,326 shares. The closing price for the stock was 50.06.

