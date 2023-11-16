NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, NMDC Steel opened at ₹42.3 and closed at ₹42.48. The stock reached a high of ₹43.5 and a low of ₹41.79. The market capitalization of NMDC Steel is ₹12,674.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹59.8 and the 52-week low is ₹29.05. The BSE volume for NMDC Steel was 1,427,607 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.96%
|3 Months
|-7.08%
|6 Months
|18.47%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current data of NMDC Steel stock shows that the price is ₹43.25, indicating a 1.81 percent change. The net change is 0.77.
On the last day of trading for NMDC Steel on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 1,427,607. The closing price for the stock was ₹42.48.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!