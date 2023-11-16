Hello User
NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NMDC Steel stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 1.81 %. The stock closed at 42.48 per share. The stock is currently trading at 43.25 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Steel

On the last day, NMDC Steel opened at 42.3 and closed at 42.48. The stock reached a high of 43.5 and a low of 41.79. The market capitalization of NMDC Steel is 12,674.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 59.8 and the 52-week low is 29.05. The BSE volume for NMDC Steel was 1,427,607 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:34 AM IST NMDC Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.96%
3 Months-7.08%
6 Months18.47%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
16 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST NMDC Steel share price Today :NMDC Steel trading at ₹43.25, up 1.81% from yesterday's ₹42.48

The current data of NMDC Steel stock shows that the price is 43.25, indicating a 1.81 percent change. The net change is 0.77.

16 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST NMDC Steel share price Live :NMDC Steel closed at ₹42.48 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NMDC Steel on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 1,427,607. The closing price for the stock was 42.48.

