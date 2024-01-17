Hello User
NMDC Steel Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NMDC Steel stock price went down today, 17 Jan 2024, by -0.46 %. The stock closed at 50.11 per share. The stock is currently trading at 49.88 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Steel Stock Price Today

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NMDC Steel opened at 50.71 and closed at 50.11. The stock reached a high of 50.71 and a low of 48.81 during the day. The market capitalization of NMDC Steel is currently 14,617.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 59.8 and the 52-week low is 29.05. The BSE volume for NMDC Steel was 466,797 shares on the last trading day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST NMDC Steel share price Live :NMDC Steel closed at ₹50.11 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of NMDC Steel BSE shares was 466,797. The closing price for these shares was 50.11.

