NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel Stock Drops in Trading Today

On the last day, NMDC Steel opened at ₹43.74 and closed at ₹43.25. The high for the day was ₹44 and the low was ₹43. The market cap stood at 12601.61 cr. The 52-week high was ₹59.8 and the 52-week low was ₹29.05. The BSE volume for the day was 312860 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The NMDC Steel stock reached a low of ₹42.82 and a high of ₹43.31 on the current day.
The current price of NMDC Steel stock is ₹43.04 with a net change of -0.1 and a percent change of -0.23. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.37%
|3 Months
|-7.48%
|6 Months
|16.94%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current price of NMDC Steel stock is ₹43, with a percent change of -0.58 and a net change of -0.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
