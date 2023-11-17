Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel Stock Drops in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NMDC Steel stock price went down today, 17 Nov 2023, by -0.23 %. The stock closed at 43.14 per share. The stock is currently trading at 43.04 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Steel

On the last day, NMDC Steel opened at 43.74 and closed at 43.25. The high for the day was 44 and the low was 43. The market cap stood at 12601.61 cr. The 52-week high was 59.8 and the 52-week low was 29.05. The BSE volume for the day was 312860 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Nov 2023, 10:12 AM IST NMDC Steel share price live: Today's Price range

The NMDC Steel stock reached a low of 42.82 and a high of 43.31 on the current day.

17 Nov 2023, 10:01 AM IST NMDC Steel share price update :NMDC Steel trading at ₹43.04, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹43.14

The current price of NMDC Steel stock is 43.04 with a net change of -0.1 and a percent change of -0.23. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

17 Nov 2023, 09:39 AM IST NMDC Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.37%
3 Months-7.48%
6 Months16.94%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
17 Nov 2023, 09:06 AM IST NMDC Steel share price Today :NMDC Steel trading at ₹43, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹43.25

The current price of NMDC Steel stock is 43, with a percent change of -0.58 and a net change of -0.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

17 Nov 2023, 08:53 AM IST NMDC Steel share price Live :NMDC Steel closed at ₹43.25 on last trading day

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.