NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel Stock Drops in Trading Today

On the last day, NMDC Steel opened at ₹43.74 and closed at ₹43.25. The high for the day was ₹44 and the low was ₹43. The market cap stood at 12601.61 cr. The 52-week high was ₹59.8 and the 52-week low was ₹29.05. The BSE volume for the day was 312860 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.