NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel Stock Plummets on Trading Floor

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : NMDC Steel opened at ₹49.67 and closed at ₹49.88 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹49.76 and a low of ₹48.42. The market capitalization of NMDC Steel is ₹14,233.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹59.8, while the 52-week low is ₹29.05. The BSE volume for NMDC Steel was 343,355 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.