NMDC Steel Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, NMDC Steel opened at ₹66 and closed at ₹65.66. The high was ₹67.5 and the low was ₹63. The market capitalization stood at ₹62.55 crore. The 52-week high was ₹73.67 and the 52-week low was ₹29.05. The BSE volume for the day was 2,371,329 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.