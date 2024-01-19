NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel Stocks Plummet in Trading

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : NMDC Steel opened at ₹48.83 and closed at ₹48.57 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹49.02 and a low of ₹46.9. The market capitalization of NMDC Steel is ₹14,122.59 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹59.8 and ₹29.05, respectively. On the BSE, a total of 769,397 shares were traded for NMDC Steel.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of NMDC Steel stock shows that the price is ₹48.19, with a percent change of -0.78 and a net change of -0.38. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
