NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel Stocks Plummet in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NMDC Steel stock price went down today, 19 Jan 2024, by -0.78 %. The stock closed at 48.57 per share. The stock is currently trading at 48.19 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Steel Stock Price Today

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : NMDC Steel opened at 48.83 and closed at 48.57 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 49.02 and a low of 46.9. The market capitalization of NMDC Steel is 14,122.59 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 59.8 and 29.05, respectively. On the BSE, a total of 769,397 shares were traded for NMDC Steel.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST NMDC Steel share price Today :NMDC Steel trading at ₹48.19, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹48.57

The current data of NMDC Steel stock shows that the price is 48.19, with a percent change of -0.78 and a net change of -0.38. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

19 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST NMDC Steel share price Live :NMDC Steel closed at ₹48.57 on last trading day

On the last day of NMDC Steel's trading on the BSE, a total of 769,397 shares were traded. The closing price of the stock was 48.57.

