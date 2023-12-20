Hello User
NMDC Steel Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST
Livemint

NMDC Steel stock price went up today, 20 Dec 2023, by 0.31 %. The stock closed at 51.84 per share. The stock is currently trading at 52 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Steel Stock Price Today

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, the NMDC Steel stock opened at 52 and closed at 51.84. The stock had a high of 52.67 and a low of 51.09. The market capitalization of NMDC Steel is 15,239.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 59.8 and the 52-week low is 29.05. The stock had a trading volume of 663,054 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2023, 08:16 AM IST NMDC Steel share price Live :NMDC Steel closed at ₹51.84 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, NMDC Steel had a BSE volume of 663,054 shares. The closing price for the stock was 51.84.

