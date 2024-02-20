Hello User
NMDC Steel Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NMDC Steel stock price went up today, 20 Feb 2024, by 1.68 %. The stock closed at 63.64 per share. The stock is currently trading at 64.71 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Steel Stock Price Today

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NMDC Steel opened at 64.57 and closed at 63.64. The stock reached a high of 66.4 and a low of 63.9 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 63.6 crore. The 52-week high for NMDC Steel was 73.67, while the 52-week low was 29.05. The BSE volume for the day was 910,999 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST NMDC Steel share price Live :NMDC Steel closed at ₹63.64 on last trading day

On the last day, NMDC Steel had a trading volume of 910,999 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 63.64.

