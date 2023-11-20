Hello User
NMDC Steel Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NMDC Steel stock price went down today, 20 Nov 2023, by -0.63 %. The stock closed at 43.14 per share. The stock is currently trading at 42.87 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Steel

On the last day, NMDC Steel opened at a price of 43.14 and closed at the same price. The highest price reached during the day was 43.31, while the lowest was 42.63. The market capitalization of NMDC Steel is currently 12,563.51 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 59.8 and 29.05, respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE for NMDC Steel was 275,504.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST NMDC Steel share price Live :NMDC Steel closed at ₹43.14 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, NMDC Steel had a BSE volume of 275,504 shares. The closing price for the stock was 43.14.

