NMDC Steel Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

On the last day, NMDC Steel opened at a price of ₹43.14 and closed at the same price. The highest price reached during the day was ₹43.31, while the lowest was ₹42.63. The market capitalization of NMDC Steel is currently ₹12,563.51 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹59.8 and ₹29.05, respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE for NMDC Steel was 275,504.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.