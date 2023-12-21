NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel Surges in Trading Today

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NMDC Steel opened at ₹52.31 and closed at ₹51.94. The stock had a high of ₹52.36 and a low of ₹47.11. The market capitalization of NMDC Steel is ₹14,075.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹59.8 and the 52-week low is ₹29.05. The BSE volume for NMDC Steel was 1,873,149 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.