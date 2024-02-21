NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel Stock Slumps on Trading Floor

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, NMDC Steel opened at ₹64.83 and closed at ₹64.71. The high for the day was ₹64.83, while the low was ₹62.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹62.13 crore. The 52-week high was ₹73.67 and the 52-week low was ₹29.05. The BSE volume for the day was 591,967 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.