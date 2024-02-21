Hello User
NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel Stock Slumps on Trading Floor

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NMDC Steel stock price went down today, 21 Feb 2024, by -2.3 %. The stock closed at 64.71 per share. The stock is currently trading at 63.22 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Steel Stock Price Today

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, NMDC Steel opened at 64.83 and closed at 64.71. The high for the day was 64.83, while the low was 62.85. The market capitalization stood at 62.13 crore. The 52-week high was 73.67 and the 52-week low was 29.05. The BSE volume for the day was 591,967 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST NMDC Steel share price Today :NMDC Steel trading at ₹63.22, down -2.3% from yesterday's ₹64.71

The current data of NMDC Steel stock shows that the price is 63.22, with a percent change of -2.3% and a net change of -1.49. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

21 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST NMDC Steel share price Live :NMDC Steel closed at ₹64.71 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, NMDC Steel on BSE saw a volume of 591,967 shares with a closing price of 64.71.

