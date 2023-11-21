NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel sees bullish trading day

On the last day of trading, NMDC Steel opened at ₹43 and closed at ₹42.87. The stock reached a high of ₹43.3 and a low of ₹42.45. The market capitalization of NMDC Steel is currently at ₹12,499.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹59.8, while the 52-week low is ₹29.05. The BSE volume for NMDC Steel was 331,939 shares.
The current day's low price of NMDC Steel stock is ₹42.53 and the high price is ₹43.29.
The current data for NMDC Steel stock shows that the price is ₹43.07, with a percent change of 0.98 and a net change of 0.42. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.98% and the net change is an increase of 0.42.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.52%
|3 Months
|-18.92%
|6 Months
|12.68%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current data for NMDC Steel stock shows that the price is ₹43.05 with a percent change of 0.94 and a net change of 0.4. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.4, or 0.94% compared to the previous trading day.
In the last day of trading for NMDC Steel on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 331,939. The closing price for the stock was ₹42.87.
