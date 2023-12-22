NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel Stock Surges in Positive Trade

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of NMDC Steel was ₹47.09, and it closed at ₹48.03. The highest price reached during the day was ₹50.4, while the lowest price was ₹46.45. NMDC Steel has a market capitalization of ₹14,685.27 crore. The 52-week high for the company is ₹59.8, and the 52-week low is ₹29.05. The BSE volume for NMDC Steel was 816,558 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.