NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel Stock Surges in Positive Trade

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST
Livemint

NMDC Steel stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 4.33 %. The stock closed at 48.03 per share. The stock is currently trading at 50.11 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Steel Stock Price Today

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of NMDC Steel was 47.09, and it closed at 48.03. The highest price reached during the day was 50.4, while the lowest price was 46.45. NMDC Steel has a market capitalization of 14,685.27 crore. The 52-week high for the company is 59.8, and the 52-week low is 29.05. The BSE volume for NMDC Steel was 816,558 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

