Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NMDC Steel stock price went up today, 22 Feb 2024, by 1.16 %. The stock closed at 61.19 per share. The stock is currently trading at 61.9 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Steel Stock Price Today

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, NMDC Steel opened at 63.78 and closed at 63.22. The stock reached a high of 63.96 and a low of 60.88 during the trading day. The market capitalization stood at 60.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 73.67 and the 52-week low was 29.05. The BSE volume for NMDC Steel was 559,509 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Feb 2024, 09:12 AM IST NMDC Steel share price Today :NMDC Steel trading at ₹61.9, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹61.19

NMDC Steel stock is currently trading at 61.9 with a percent change of 1.16 and a net change of 0.71. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

22 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST NMDC Steel share price Live :NMDC Steel closed at ₹63.22 on last trading day

On the last day, NMDC Steel had a trading volume of 559,509 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 63.22.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!