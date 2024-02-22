NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel Sees Positive Trading Day

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, NMDC Steel opened at ₹63.78 and closed at ₹63.22. The stock reached a high of ₹63.96 and a low of ₹60.88 during the trading day. The market capitalization stood at ₹60.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹73.67 and the 52-week low was ₹29.05. The BSE volume for NMDC Steel was 559,509 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NMDC Steel stock is currently trading at ₹61.9 with a percent change of 1.16 and a net change of 0.71. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day, NMDC Steel had a trading volume of 559,509 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹63.22.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!