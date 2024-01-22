NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel Sees Strong Trading Day

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NMDC Steel opened at ₹49.92 and closed at ₹49.07. The stock had a high of ₹53.25 and a low of ₹49.26. The market capitalization of NMDC Steel is ₹15,359.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹59.80 and the 52-week low is ₹29.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,589,414 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

NMDC Steel share price live: Today's Price range NMDC Steel stock had a low price of ₹49.26 and a high price of ₹53.25.

NMDC Steel share price update :NMDC Steel trading at ₹52.41, up 6.81% from yesterday's ₹49.07 The current data for NMDC Steel stock shows that its price is ₹52.41, with a percent change of 6.81 and a net change of 3.34. This means that the stock has increased in value by 6.81% and has gained 3.34 points.

NMDC Steel share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap National Aluminium Company 135.15 1.5 1.12 144.05 75.65 24822.08 Gujarat Mineral Development Corp 475.25 2.5 0.53 502.15 122.75 15112.95 NMDC Steel 52.41 3.34 6.81 59.8 29.05 15359.31 Godawari Power & Ispat 738.7 -5.85 -0.79 799.0 338.0 10411.61 Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores 2961.9 166.9 5.97 2970.0 840.05 7302.6449999999995

NMDC Steel share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -1.8% 3 Months 2.14% 6 Months 9.71% YTD -4.38% 1 Year -99999.99%

NMDC Steel share price Live :NMDC Steel closed at ₹49.07 on last trading day On the last day of trading for NMDC Steel on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,589,414. The closing price for the day was ₹49.07 per share.