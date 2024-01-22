Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel Sees Strong Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 11:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NMDC Steel stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 6.81 %. The stock closed at 49.07 per share. The stock is currently trading at 52.41 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Steel Stock Price Today

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NMDC Steel opened at 49.92 and closed at 49.07. The stock had a high of 53.25 and a low of 49.26. The market capitalization of NMDC Steel is 15,359.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 59.80 and the 52-week low is 29.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,589,414 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:13 AM IST NMDC Steel share price live: Today's Price range

NMDC Steel stock had a low price of 49.26 and a high price of 53.25.

22 Jan 2024, 11:05 AM IST NMDC Steel share price update :NMDC Steel trading at ₹52.41, up 6.81% from yesterday's ₹49.07

The current data for NMDC Steel stock shows that its price is 52.41, with a percent change of 6.81 and a net change of 3.34. This means that the stock has increased in value by 6.81% and has gained 3.34 points.

22 Jan 2024, 10:39 AM IST NMDC Steel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
National Aluminium Company135.151.51.12144.0575.6524822.08
Gujarat Mineral Development Corp475.252.50.53502.15122.7515112.95
NMDC Steel52.413.346.8159.829.0515359.31
Godawari Power & Ispat738.7-5.85-0.79799.0338.010411.61
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores2961.9166.95.972970.0840.057302.6449999999995
22 Jan 2024, 10:35 AM IST NMDC Steel share price Today :NMDC Steel trading at ₹52.41, up 6.81% from yesterday's ₹49.07

The current stock price of NMDC Steel is 52.41, which represents a 6.81% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 3.34.

22 Jan 2024, 10:24 AM IST NMDC Steel share price live: Today's Price range

NMDC Steel stock reached a low of 49.26 and a high of 53.25 on the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST NMDC Steel share price update :NMDC Steel trading at ₹52.41, up 6.81% from yesterday's ₹49.07

The current data for NMDC Steel stock shows that the price is 52.41 with a percent change of 6.81 and a net change of 3.34. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.

22 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST NMDC Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.8%
3 Months2.14%
6 Months9.71%
YTD-4.38%
1 Year-99999.99%
22 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST NMDC Steel share price Today :NMDC Steel trading at ₹52.41, up 6.81% from yesterday's ₹49.07

The current data for NMDC Steel stock shows that the price is 52.41 with a percent change of 6.81 and a net change of 3.34. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.

22 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST NMDC Steel share price Live :NMDC Steel closed at ₹49.07 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NMDC Steel on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,589,414. The closing price for the day was 49.07 per share.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.