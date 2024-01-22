NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel Sees Strong Trading Day

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NMDC Steel opened at ₹49.92 and closed at ₹49.07. The stock had a high of ₹53.25 and a low of ₹49.26. The market capitalization of NMDC Steel is ₹15,359.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹59.80 and the 52-week low is ₹29.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,589,414 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
NMDC Steel stock had a low price of ₹49.26 and a high price of ₹53.25.
The current data for NMDC Steel stock shows that its price is ₹52.41, with a percent change of 6.81 and a net change of 3.34. This means that the stock has increased in value by 6.81% and has gained 3.34 points.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|National Aluminium Company
|135.15
|1.5
|1.12
|144.05
|75.65
|24822.08
|Gujarat Mineral Development Corp
|475.25
|2.5
|0.53
|502.15
|122.75
|15112.95
|NMDC Steel
|52.41
|3.34
|6.81
|59.8
|29.05
|15359.31
|Godawari Power & Ispat
|738.7
|-5.85
|-0.79
|799.0
|338.0
|10411.61
|Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores
|2961.9
|166.9
|5.97
|2970.0
|840.05
|7302.6449999999995
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.8%
|3 Months
|2.14%
|6 Months
|9.71%
|YTD
|-4.38%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
On the last day of trading for NMDC Steel on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,589,414. The closing price for the day was ₹49.07 per share.
