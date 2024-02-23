Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

NMDC Steel Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NMDC Steel stock price went up today, 23 Feb 2024, by 3.09 %. The stock closed at 61.19 per share. The stock is currently trading at 63.08 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Steel Stock Price Today

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NMDC Steel opened at 61.9 and closed at 61.19. The stock reached a high of 64.05 and a low of 59.91. The market capitalization stood at 62.0 crore with a 52-week high of 73.67 and a 52-week low of 29.05. The BSE volume for NMDC Steel was 1,108,895 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST NMDC Steel share price Live :NMDC Steel closed at ₹61.19 on last trading day

On the last day, NMDC Steel had a trading volume of 1,108,895 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 61.19.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!