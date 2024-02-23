NMDC Steel Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NMDC Steel opened at ₹61.9 and closed at ₹61.19. The stock reached a high of ₹64.05 and a low of ₹59.91. The market capitalization stood at ₹62.0 crore with a 52-week high of ₹73.67 and a 52-week low of ₹29.05. The BSE volume for NMDC Steel was 1,108,895 shares traded.

