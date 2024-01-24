Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

NMDC Steel Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NMDC Steel stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -1.93 %. The stock closed at 52.41 per share. The stock is currently trading at 51.4 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Steel Stock Price Today

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, the NMDC Steel stock opened at 54 and closed at 52.41. The stock had a high of 55.05 and a low of 51.08 during the day. The market capitalization of NMDC Steel is 15,063.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 59.8 and the 52-week low is 29.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,219,321 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:20 AM IST NMDC Steel share price Live :NMDC Steel closed at ₹52.41 on last trading day

On the last day of NMDC Steel trading on the BSE, there were 3,219,321 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 52.41.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.