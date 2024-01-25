Hello User
NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel Stock Soars in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:33 AM IST
Livemint

NMDC Steel stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 6.87 %. The stock closed at 54.43 per share. The stock is currently trading at 58.17 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Steel Stock Price Today

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, NMDC Steel opened at 51.97 and closed at 51.4. The highest price reached during the day was 55, while the lowest price was 51.2. The market capitalization of NMDC Steel is currently at 15,951.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 59.8, and the 52-week low is 29.05. The BSE volume for the day was 2,743,031 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:33 AM IST NMDC Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week12.46%
3 Months20.03%
6 Months18.44%
YTD6.23%
1 Year-99999.99%
25 Jan 2024, 09:22 AM IST NMDC Steel share price Today :NMDC Steel trading at ₹58.17, up 6.87% from yesterday's ₹54.43

The current data for NMDC Steel stock shows that the price is 58.17, with a percent change of 6.87 and a net change of 3.74. This suggests that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, with a positive percent change and net change. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the reason for this increase or whether it is sustainable in the long term.

25 Jan 2024, 08:28 AM IST NMDC Steel share price Live :NMDC Steel closed at ₹51.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NMDC Steel on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,743,031. The closing price of the shares was 51.4.

