NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel Stock Soars in Trading

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, NMDC Steel opened at ₹51.97 and closed at ₹51.4. The highest price reached during the day was ₹55, while the lowest price was ₹51.2. The market capitalization of NMDC Steel is currently at ₹15,951.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹59.8, and the 52-week low is ₹29.05. The BSE volume for the day was 2,743,031 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|12.46%
|3 Months
|20.03%
|6 Months
|18.44%
|YTD
|6.23%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current data for NMDC Steel stock shows that the price is ₹58.17, with a percent change of 6.87 and a net change of 3.74. This suggests that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, with a positive percent change and net change. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the reason for this increase or whether it is sustainable in the long term.
On the last day of trading for NMDC Steel on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,743,031. The closing price of the shares was ₹51.4.
