NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel stock plummets in today's trading

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NMDC Steel opened at ₹50.94 and closed at ₹50.11. The stock had a high of ₹51.45 and a low of ₹49.72. The market capitalization of NMDC Steel is ₹14,899.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹59.8, while the 52-week low is ₹29.05. The BSE volume for NMDC Steel was 1,068,223 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for NMDC Steel stock shows that the price is ₹50.58, with a percent change of -0.51 and a net change of -0.26. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.51% and the actual decrease in price is ₹0.26.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.86%
|3 Months
|-8.07%
|6 Months
|18.79%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current data of NMDC Steel stock shows that the stock price is ₹50.84. There has been a percent change of 1.46, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 0.73, suggesting an increase in the stock price by this amount. Overall, the current data indicates a positive trend for NMDC Steel stock.
On the last day of NMDC Steel trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,068,223. The closing price for the day was ₹50.11.
