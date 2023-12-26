NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel stock plummets in today's trading

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NMDC Steel opened at ₹50.94 and closed at ₹50.11. The stock had a high of ₹51.45 and a low of ₹49.72. The market capitalization of NMDC Steel is ₹14,899.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹59.8, while the 52-week low is ₹29.05. The BSE volume for NMDC Steel was 1,068,223 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.