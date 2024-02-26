NMDC Steel Share Price Live blog for 26 Feb 2024

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NMDC Steel had an open price of ₹63.43 and a close price of ₹63.08. The stock reached a high of ₹63.75 and a low of ₹62.53 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹61.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹73.67, while the 52-week low was ₹29.05. The BSE volume for the day was 524,593 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.