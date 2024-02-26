Hello User
NMDC Steel Share Price Live blog for 26 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NMDC Steel stock price went down today, 26 Feb 2024, by -0.54 %. The stock closed at 63.08 per share. The stock is currently trading at 62.74 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Steel Stock Price Today

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NMDC Steel had an open price of 63.43 and a close price of 63.08. The stock reached a high of 63.75 and a low of 62.53 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 61.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 73.67, while the 52-week low was 29.05. The BSE volume for the day was 524,593 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST NMDC Steel share price Live :NMDC Steel closed at ₹63.08 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, NMDC Steel had a trading volume of 524,593 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 63.08.

