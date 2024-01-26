NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel Sees Bullish Trading Today

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NMDC Steel opened at ₹55.77 and closed at ₹54.43. The highest price reached during the day was ₹59.35, while the lowest price was ₹55.52. The market capitalization of NMDC Steel is currently at ₹17,188.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹59.8, and the 52-week low is ₹29.05. The BSE volume for the day was 3,770,279 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
