NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel Soars in Trading

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NMDC Steel opened at ₹51.16 and closed at ₹50.84. The stock reached a high of ₹51.17 and a low of ₹49.8. The market capitalization of NMDC Steel is currently ₹14,641.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹59.8, while the 52-week low is ₹29.05. The BSE volume for NMDC Steel was 289,334 shares.
The current stock price of NMDC Steel is ₹50.24 with a percentage change of 0.58 and a net change of 0.29. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.58% from its previous value, resulting in a net increase of 0.29.
