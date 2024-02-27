NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel Shares Drop in Trading Today

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NMDC Steel opened at ₹62.28 and closed at ₹62.74. The stock's high for the day was ₹63.76 and the low was ₹61.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹61.56 crore. The 52-week high for NMDC Steel was ₹73.67 and the low was ₹29.05. The BSE volume for the day was 855,326 shares traded.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.24%
|3 Months
|36.0%
|6 Months
|16.45%
|YTD
|21.89%
|1 Year
|96.09%
The current data of NMDC Steel stock shows that the price is ₹62.62 with a percent change of -0.03 and a net change of -0.02. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, NMDC Steel on BSE had a trading volume of 855,326 shares with a closing price of ₹62.74.
