NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel Surges in Trading Today

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, NMDC Steel had an open price of ₹50.24 and a close price of ₹49.95. The stock reached a high of ₹50.89 and a low of ₹49.44. The market capitalization of NMDC Steel is ₹14,535.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹59.8 and the 52-week low is ₹29.05. The BSE volume for NMDC Steel was 578,687 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The NMDC Steel stock's low price for the day was ₹49.51, while its high price reached ₹50.09.
Based on the current data, the NMDC Steel stock price is ₹49.6 and there has been no change in the price, resulting in a net change of 0.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.24%
|3 Months
|-11.34%
|6 Months
|15.87%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current price of NMDC Steel stock is ₹49.6. It has experienced a percent change of -0.7, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.35, suggesting a decrease of ₹0.35 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, NMDC Steel had a BSE volume of 578,687 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹49.95.
