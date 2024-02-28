NMDC Steel Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NMDC Steel opened at ₹62.62 and closed at ₹62.64. The stock reached a high of ₹62.9 and a low of ₹61.32 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹60.77 crore. The 52-week high for NMDC Steel is ₹73.67 and the 52-week low is ₹29.77. The BSE volume for the day was 320,038 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
28 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST
