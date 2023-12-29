NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel Stocks Surge in Trading Today

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NMDC Steel opened at ₹50.05 and closed at ₹49.6. The stock had a high of ₹52.1 and a low of ₹49.51. The market capitalization of NMDC Steel is ₹14,834.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹59.8, while the 52-week low is ₹29.05. The BSE volume for NMDC Steel was 929,455 shares.

