NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel Stocks Surge in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

NMDC Steel stock price went up today, 29 Dec 2023, by 2.06 %. The stock closed at 49.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 50.62 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Steel Stock Price Today

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NMDC Steel opened at 50.05 and closed at 49.6. The stock had a high of 52.1 and a low of 49.51. The market capitalization of NMDC Steel is 14,834.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 59.8, while the 52-week low is 29.05. The BSE volume for NMDC Steel was 929,455 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 09:00 AM IST NMDC Steel share price Today :NMDC Steel trading at ₹50.62, up 2.06% from yesterday's ₹49.6

The current data for NMDC Steel stock shows that the price is 50.62. There has been a percent change of 2.06, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 1.02, suggesting that the stock has increased by 1.02.

29 Dec 2023, 08:02 AM IST NMDC Steel share price Live :NMDC Steel closed at ₹49.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NMDC Steel on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 929,455. The closing price for the shares was 49.6.

