NMDC Steel Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : NMDC Steel's stock opened at ₹61.11 and closed at ₹61.83 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹61.95, while the low was ₹58.61. The market capitalization stood at ₹58.05 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹73.67 and ₹29.77 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1211800 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST
NMDC Steel share price Live :NMDC Steel closed at ₹61.83 on last trading day
On the last day, NMDC Steel had a trading volume of 1211800 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹61.83.