NMDC Steel Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NMDC Steel stock price went down today, 29 Feb 2024, by -4.48 %. The stock closed at 61.83 per share. The stock is currently trading at 59.06 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Steel Stock Price Today

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : NMDC Steel's stock opened at 61.11 and closed at 61.83 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 61.95, while the low was 58.61. The market capitalization stood at 58.05 crore. The 52-week high and low were 73.67 and 29.77 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1211800 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST NMDC Steel share price Live :NMDC Steel closed at ₹61.83 on last trading day

On the last day, NMDC Steel had a trading volume of 1211800 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 61.83.

