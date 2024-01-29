Hello User
NMDC Steel Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
NMDC Steel stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 7.75 %. The stock closed at 54.43 per share. The stock is currently trading at 58.65 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Steel Stock Price Today

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NMDC Steel opened at 55.77 and closed at 54.43. The stock had a high of 59.35 and a low of 55.52. The market capitalization of NMDC Steel is 17,188.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 59.8 and the 52-week low is 29.05. The BSE volume for the day was 3,770,279 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST NMDC Steel share price update :NMDC Steel closed at ₹54.43 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, NMDC Steel had a total volume of 3,770,279 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 54.43.

