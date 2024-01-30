NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel sees gains in trading today

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NMDC Steel opened at ₹61.9 and closed at ₹58.65. The stock had a high of ₹67.94 and a low of ₹59.85. The market capitalization of NMDC Steel is ₹19,681.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹59.8, while the 52-week low is ₹29.05. On the BSE, there were 5,360,365 shares of NMDC Steel traded.
The current data of NMDC Steel stock shows that the price is ₹67.16 with a percent change of 14.51 and a net change of 8.51. This indicates a significant increase in the stock price, suggesting positive market sentiment towards NMDC Steel.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|36.72%
|3 Months
|48.05%
|6 Months
|40.29%
|YTD
|30.74%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
On the last day of trading, the volume for NMDC Steel on the BSE was 5,360,365 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹58.65.
