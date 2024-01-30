Hello User
NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NMDC Steel stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 14.51 %. The stock closed at 58.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 67.16 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Steel Stock Price Today

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NMDC Steel opened at 61.9 and closed at 58.65. The stock had a high of 67.94 and a low of 59.85. The market capitalization of NMDC Steel is 19,681.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 59.8, while the 52-week low is 29.05. On the BSE, there were 5,360,365 shares of NMDC Steel traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:04 AM IST NMDC Steel share price update :NMDC Steel trading at ₹67.16, up 14.51% from yesterday's ₹58.65

The current data of NMDC Steel stock shows that the price is 67.16 with a percent change of 14.51 and a net change of 8.51. This indicates a significant increase in the stock price, suggesting positive market sentiment towards NMDC Steel.

30 Jan 2024, 09:47 AM IST NMDC Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week36.72%
3 Months48.05%
6 Months40.29%
YTD30.74%
1 Year-99999.99%
30 Jan 2024, 09:28 AM IST NMDC Steel share price Today :NMDC Steel trading at ₹67.16, up 14.51% from yesterday's ₹58.65

The current data for NMDC Steel stock shows that the price is 67.16. There has been a percent change of 14.51, indicating a significant increase in value. The net change is 8.51, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, this data suggests that NMDC Steel stock has experienced a notable gain in value.

30 Jan 2024, 08:16 AM IST NMDC Steel share price Live :NMDC Steel closed at ₹58.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume for NMDC Steel on the BSE was 5,360,365 shares. The closing price for the stock was 58.65.

